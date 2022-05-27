SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LifeShare and Splash Kingdom have partnered to give you something special for helping those in need.

Donate blood at participating LifeShare Centers or any mobile blood drive in the ArkLaTex on Friday, May 27, and get a voucher for free admission into Splash Kingdom – Oasis and a LifeShare donor t-shirt.

Participating donor centers include:

Shreveport, Bossier, Texarkana, Monroe, El Dorado, and Alexandria.

Blood donations to LifeShare supply area hospitals to treat patients undergoing treatment for cancer, heart disease, and blood disorders.



Since the outbreak of COVID-19 donations from young donors have decreased dramatically, so young donors are asked to give.

LifeShare continues to reach out to businesses and churches to schedule blood drives. To inquire about scheduling a blood drive please email volunteer@lifeshare.org.

Social distancing is still practiced at all LifeShare blood drives. This includes additional space between donor beds, more frequent and enhanced cleanings and all staff working with donors must wear masks.





