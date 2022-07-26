SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Kids in Shreveport can head back to school with new shoes thanks to the African American Celebration Committee.

The organization kicked off its free back-to-school shoe giveaway Monday. Families signed up at Country Market on Greenwood Rd., and there is still time to register.

You can sign up Tuesday at the Shoppers Value on North Market Street from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The organizer said they have given away 27,000 pairs of shoes since they started the program 18 years ago.

“We know without a doubt, we’ll be bringing smiles to their faces, and they’ll be bringing smiles to our face when they grow up, and they graduate, and go to college or go to a trade school and they are able to sit in the seats that we are sitting in to run this country,” said African American Celebration Committee member Barbara Norton.

Families must bring proof of government assistance to register. The giveaway is Saturday at the Wal-Mart on Pines Road.