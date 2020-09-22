Free car seat check offered in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can make sure your child’s car seat is properly installed by getting a free safety check.

The car seat check event will take place from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town on 8910 Jewella Ave.

Nationally certified car seat technicians from Louisiana State Police Troop G and the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force will be checking car seats and teaching parents and caregivers the correct way to use and install them.

This event is happening during National Child Passenger Safety Week. The use of car seats and booster seats have been proven to greatly reduce the risk of childhood death and the extent of injuries due to a car crash.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.