Free child safety installation at “Super Safety Saturday”

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Sheriff’s Office invites the community to join them as they celebrate 11 years of Sheriff’s Safety Town by hosting their 10th annual “Super Safe Saturday” event on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Guests are allowed to bring their bicycles or scooters so they can pedal through the Safety Town neighborhood and learn the rules of the road. Caddo Sheriffs will also offer child fingerprinting, tours of the Weather House, and a firearm safety demo every 30 minutes.

First responders will be on-site to perform free car seat inspections and to show citizens how to correctly install car seats in their vehicles. Other activities that will take place involves a family fun zone, getting up-close to emergency trucks, and learning safety procedures.

“Super Safety Saturday” is offering free admission to the public, and the celebration is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it is located at 8910 Jewella Ave.

