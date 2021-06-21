Free child safety seat check offered in Marshall

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – If you want to find out if your child’s car seat is installed correctly you can get a free safety check this week in Marshall.

The child passenger safety seat check will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at the Marshall Fire Department on 601 South Grove St.

On-site certified technicians will be talking to parents about how to make sure their child’s safety seat is secure. No appointment is needed.

Replacement car seats will be provided to those with substandard safety seats for qualifying Texas residents.

You should bring proof of residency, such as a utility bill and proof of government assistance such as a WIC or Medicare card. The child using the seat should also be present and you must know your child’s weight and height.

The event is being sponsored by TXDOT, Northeast Texas Traffic Safety Coalition, the Marshall Police Department, and the Marshall Fire Department.