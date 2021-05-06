Free child safety seat check offered this weekend in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you want to make sure your child’s car seat is properly installed you can get a free safety check this weekend in Bossier City.

Louisiana State Police Troop G will hold a safety seat check from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at Airline High School on 2801 Airline Dr.

It is a proven fact that car seats and booster seats save lives. They offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash. However, approximately 3 out of 4 child seats are not used correctly.

Every Louisiana State Police Troop is recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as a child safety seat “Inspection Station.”

Troop G Troopers/technicians are available seven days a week to inspect car seats. Appointments can be made by calling (318) 741-7411.

