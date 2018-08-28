Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Free child safety seat checks offered at local business

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Free child safety seat checks offered at local business

TEXARKANA, Texas - You can have your child's safety seat checked this week at no cost to you.

A free child safety seat check will be offered from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Aug. 31 at Ellis Pottery on 3920 Summerhill Rd. in Texarkana, Texas.

On-site certified technicians will educate caregivers about proper car seat installation. No appointment is needed.

Replacement car seats will be provided to participants with substandard safety seats for qualifying Texas residents.

You should bring proof of residency, such as a utility bill and proof of government assistance, such as a WIC or Medicare card.

The child using the seat must be present and parents must know the weight and height of the child.

The event is being sponsored by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and Northeast Traffic Safety Coalition.

For more information call 903-799-1221.

