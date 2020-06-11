Free community COVID-19 testing offered at Shreveport school, churches

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you want to get tested for the coronavirus free community testing will be offered over the next couple of weeks at several locations in Shreveport.

LSU Health Shreveport will conduct mobile COVID-19 testing tomorrow at Praise Temple. Testing will also be offered at Southwood High School and Mount Canaan Baptist Church.

Here is the list of COVID-19 testing dates and sites:

Friday, June 12 – from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Praise Temple, 4725 Greenwood Rd.

– from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Praise Temple, 4725 Greenwood Rd. Saturday, June 20 – from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Southwood High School, 9000 Walker Rd.

– from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Southwood High School, 9000 Walker Rd. Monday, June 22 – from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Mount Canaan Baptist Church, 1666 Alston St.

When you come to the testing sites stay in your car for the duration of the process to limit exposure to others.

Swabbing is conducted on-site and the samples are properly stored on the Partners in Wellness van to be brought back to LSU Health Shreveport for processing by the EVT Lab.

All testing is free, and everyone is sent home with a “stay healthy” kit that includes a mask, hygiene products, information on the next steps after testing, and educational materials on COVID-19 prevention.

To register for testing, call David Raines at (318) 227-3354. Pre-registration is preferred. However, drive-ups/walk-ins are also welcome. Please bring a valid ID.

For additional resources and information about LSU Health Shreveport’s community COVID-19 testing, visit www.lsuhs.edu/coronavirus/resources.

