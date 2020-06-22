Breaking News
Gov. Edwards: Louisiana will not move into Phase 3 when current order ends as cases, hospitalizations rise
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Free coronavirus testing available this week in Homer

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Free testing will be provided this week in the Town of Homer if you want to get tested for the coronavirus.

There will be free COVID-19 testing offered from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24 and Friday, June 26 at Homer High School on 1008 N. Main St.

Drive-through testing will be available and walk-ups will also be allowed.

You have to be 18 years or older and bring your ID to be tested.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss