Free coronavirus testing available this week in Homer

HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Free testing will be provided this week in the Town of Homer if you want to get tested for the coronavirus.

There will be free COVID-19 testing offered from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24 and Friday, June 26 at Homer High School on 1008 N. Main St.

Drive-through testing will be available and walk-ups will also be allowed.

You have to be 18 years or older and bring your ID to be tested.

