Free COVID-19 antibody testing available in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Free COVID-19 antibody testing is now available at two medical clinics in Bossier Parish.

According to the Bossier Parish Police Jury Facebook Page, North Caddo Medical Center will be offering the antibody tests at no out-of-pocket cost for uninsured or insured patients.

The tests will determine if people have protective antibodies, even if there have been no symptoms of the coronoavirus. Test results reportedly will be available in 24 hours or less.

For more information contact the NCMC clinic in Benton at (318) 9656-5017 and the Plain Dealing clinic at (318) 326-7272.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.