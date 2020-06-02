Free COVID-19 antibody tests now available in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LifeShare Blood Center has started offering free COVID-19 antibody testing to all blood donors in the Shreveport area.

The testing began Monday, June 1 and will end Sunday, June 14.

The SARS-CoV-2 antibodies test can indicate whether someone has been exposed to COVID-19.

LifeShare Regional Director Bobby Carney said, “Over the past several weeks, LifeShare has received countless inquiries about antibody testing for COVID-19. LifeShare is now able to provide this service as a way to encourage people to donate blood. When the pandemic first moved into our region, we saw a tremendous outpouring of support from our blood donors. Since then, we’ve seen a decline in the number of people giving blood while at the same time, hospitals are beginning to address their backlog of elective procedures.”

There are no special qualifications needed to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies:

Donors simply need to give blood, plasma, or platelets at any LifeShare donor center or mobile drive and meet the everyday regulatory requirements.

All donors will need to bring a photo ID and must provide a valid email address.

Donors will receive their results within two weeks of donating.

If COVID-19 antibodies are detected, that donor would be eligible to donate COVID Convalescent Plasma in the future. CCP is being used to treat the most critically ill COVID-19 patients. LifeShare was one of the first blood centers in the country to produce CCP and provide it to our partner hospitals.

The antibody test is not intended for those who are currently experiencing coronavirus symptoms or who believe they may currently be infected. Blood donors should be people who are in good health. Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact their doctor and not attempt to donate blood.

To schedule an appointment follow these links:

A list of all donor centers and mobile drives can also be found at LifeShare.org or on the LifeShare mobile app.

LifeShare continues to practice social distancing at all blood drives, including additional space between donor beds, enhanced and more frequent cleanings, and the use of mask or face shields by all staff working with donors.

