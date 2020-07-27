Free COVID-19 testing available this week in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Free testing will be offered at different locations in Shreveport for those who want to find out if they have the coronavirus.

The LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 Community Outreach team will be at the following sites this week and next week:

Tuesday, July 28 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church, 5340 Jewella Ave., Shreveport

Thursday, July 30 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport

Friday, July 31 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Ringgold High School, 4044 Bienville, Suite B, Ringgold

Every Thursday in August from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport

If you would like to pre-register call (318) 402-4942. Pre-registration is optional.

