Free COVID-19 testing continues to be offered at various locations in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Free testing is still being offered at various locations in Shreveport if you want to find out if you have the coronavirus.

This week Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will be providing free COVID-19 testing at the following sites:

Monday, Aug. 24 – from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. inside the gym at Highland Center Ministries on 520 Olive St. in Shreveport

Tuesday, Aug. 25 – from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. inside the gym at Highland Center Ministries on 520 Olive St. in Shreveport

Friday, Aug. 28 – from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Lakeside Park & Community Center on 2200 Milam St. in Shreveport

If you want to be tested bring your ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed or until all test kits have been utilized.

You will receive their test results within 3-4 days through the MyChart patient portal or by phone.

Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.

In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner LSU Health has the following resources available:

Call the free COVID-19 information line at (844) 888-2772 for 24/7 advice.

Ochsner LSU Health patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send secure messages via MyChart.

New patients can see a provider over video through ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.

