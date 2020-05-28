Free COVID-19 testing offered at Mansfield Walmart

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you want to get tested for the coronavirus free testing will be offered at the Walmart in Mansfield.

Walmart Pharmacy and ETrueNorth Lab have teamed up to provide free COVID-19 testing in the parking lot of Walmart on 7272 Hwy #509.

The tests will be offered from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

When you drive up in the parking lot you will be given a self admistered test with instructions.

If you’re interested in getting tested please register at www.DoINeedaCovid19test.com.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.