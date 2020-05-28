Free COVID-19 testing offered at Mansfield Walmart

The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you want to get tested for the coronavirus free testing will be offered at the Walmart in Mansfield.

Walmart Pharmacy and ETrueNorth Lab have teamed up to provide free COVID-19 testing in the parking lot of Walmart on 7272 Hwy #509.

The tests will be offered from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

When you drive up in the parking lot you will be given a self admistered test with instructions.

If you’re interested in getting tested please register at www.DoINeedaCovid19test.com.

