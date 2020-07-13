Breaking News
Free COVID-19 testing offered at Shreveport churches

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Free testing is being offered at two Shreveport churches for those who want to find out if they have the coronavirus.

The LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 Community Outreach team will be at the following locations this week and next week conducting free testing:

  • Tuesday, July 14 and Tuesday, July 21 – from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church on 5340 Jewella Ave., Shreveport
  • Every Thursday in July – from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Galilee Baptist Church on 1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport

If you would like to pre-register call (318) 402-4942. Pre-registration is optional.

