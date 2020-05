In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Free COVID-19 testing is being offered today at an elementary school in north Shreveport.

The mobile testing event is taking place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 at Cherokee Park Elementary on 2010 E. Algonquin Trail.

You can register by calling (318) 227-3354 and please don’t forget to bring your ID.

