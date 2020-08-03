Free COVID-19 testing offered at Shreveport park, Centenary College

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is continuing its effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 by offering free testing.

This week coronavirus testing will be offered at Airport Park and Centenary College:

Monday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m until 4 p.m. at Airport Park, 6500 Kennedy Dr., Shreveport

from 9 a.m until 4 p.m. at Airport Park, 6500 Kennedy Dr., Shreveport Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Airport Park, 6500 Kennedy Dr., Shreveport

from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Airport Park, 6500 Kennedy Dr., Shreveport Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Centenary College – Gold Dome, 3482 Dixie Dr., Shreveport

from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Centenary College – Gold Dome, 3482 Dixie Dr., Shreveport Thursday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Centenary College – Gold Dome, 3482 Dixie Dr., Shreveport

from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Centenary College – Gold Dome, 3482 Dixie Dr., Shreveport Friday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Centenary College – Gold Dome, 3482 Dixie Dr., Shreveport

If you want to be tested bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed or until all test kits have been utilized.

You will receive your test results within 3-4 days via the MyChart patient portal or by phone.

If you test positive you will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. You will receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.

In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner LSU Health has the following resources available:

Call the free COVID-19 information line at (844) 888-2772 for 24/7 advice.

Ochsner LSU Health patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send secure messages via MyChart.

New patients can see a provider over video through ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.

