Free COVID-19 testing offered on NSU campus

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Free coronavirus testing is now being offered at Northwestern State University.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, mobile COVID-19 testing will be provided daily from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Louisiana School on the NSU campus.

A tent should be set up on campus near the intersections of University Parkway and Caspari.

Free coronavirus testing will continue through Wednesday, Dec. 16. During Thanksgiving Week, testing will be only be offered on Monday, Nov. 23, Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Everyone should remain in their vehicles, wear a mask and bring an ID.

All other announced testing sites in Natchitoches Parish are canceled other than the NSU campus site.

As you go about your daily activities always remember social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands with soap for approximately 20 seconds, and cover your coughs with the elbow area of your arm.