Free COVID-19 vaccinations, testing provided at various locations in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you need a COVID-19 vaccination or testing both will be offered next week at numerous locations around Shreveport-Bossier.

According to LSU Health Shreveport, anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those wanting to vaccinate children between ages 12 to 15 must pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu. Children under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form in order to be vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at the following dates and times:

MONDAY – FRIDAY (June 14 – June 18)

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport

(Former Chevyland dealership)

10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

1st and 2nd dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson

SATURDAY, June 12

Williams Memorial CME Temple – 7288 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport

– 7288 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Lane Chapel CME – 1007 Norma St., Shreveport

– 1007 Norma St., Shreveport 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Hattie Perry Park – 4300 Ledbetter St., Shreveport

– 4300 Ledbetter St., Shreveport 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Barksdale Hooter Park – 100 Hooter Park Dr., Bossier City

– 100 Hooter Park Dr., Bossier City 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

SUNDAY, June 13

St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church – 1050 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport

– 1050 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

MONDAY, June 14

Benton Middle School – 6136 LA-3, Benton

– 6136 LA-3, Benton 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Green Acres Middle School – 2220 Airline Dr., Bossier City

– 2220 Airline Dr., Bossier City 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

TUESDAY, June 15

Logansport High School – 17228 LA-5, Logansport

– 17228 LA-5, Logansport 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson

Mansfield High School – 401 Kings Hwy, Mansfield

– 401 Kings Hwy, Mansfield 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Cope Middle School – 4814 Shed Rd., Bossier City

– 4814 Shed Rd., Bossier City 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Haughton Middle School – 250 Champion Shores, Haughton

– 250 Champion Shores, Haughton 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

WEDNESDAY, June 16

Rusheon Middle School – 2401 Old Minden Rd., Bossier City

3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Elm Grove Middle School – 4301 Panther Dr., Bossier City

– 4301 Panther Dr., Bossier City 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

THURSDAY, June 17

North Desoto – 2401 Old Minden Rd., Bossier City

– 2401 Old Minden Rd., Bossier City 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

FRIDAY, June 18

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs – 8000 E Texas St., Bossier City

– 8000 E Texas St., Bossier City 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

SATURDAY, June 19

Let the Good Times Roll Festival – Festival Plaza, 101 Crocket St., Shreveport

– Festival Plaza, 101 Crocket St., Shreveport 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Youth ages 12 to 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Local pediatric clinic coordinators may contact Dr. John Vanchiere if interested in partnering with LSU Health Shreveport to provide the Pfizer vaccine to their patients. No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine.

You should bring your ID and insurance information when you arrive at any LSUHS vaccination site. Those who don’t have insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine.

While pre-registration is encouraged, it is not required to receive the vaccine. For a full schedule and to preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

If you need an expedited COVID-19 test for admission to summer camp or for travel, you should arrive at the LSUHS North Campus between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to receive test results through email within 72 hours.

LSUHS is offering COVID testing at the following dates and times:

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus

2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport – (Former Chevyland dealership)

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Tests taken before 12 noon receive results the next day through email

Asbury United Methodist Church

3200 Airline Dr., Bossier City

Mondays

1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Galilee Baptist Church

1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport

Thursdays

9 a.m. until 12 p.m.