Free COVID-19 vaccinations, testing provided at various locations in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you need a COVID-19 vaccination or testing both will be offered next week at numerous locations around Shreveport-Bossier.
According to LSU Health Shreveport, anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those wanting to vaccinate children between ages 12 to 15 must pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu. Children under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form in order to be vaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at the following dates and times:
MONDAY – FRIDAY (June 14 – June 18)
- LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport
- (Former Chevyland dealership)
- 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- 1st and 2nd dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson
SATURDAY, June 12
- Williams Memorial CME Temple – 7288 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport
- 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
- Lane Chapel CME – 1007 Norma St., Shreveport
- 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
- Hattie Perry Park – 4300 Ledbetter St., Shreveport
- 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
- Barksdale Hooter Park – 100 Hooter Park Dr., Bossier City
- 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
SUNDAY, June 13
- St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church – 1050 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport
- 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
MONDAY, June 14
- Benton Middle School – 6136 LA-3, Benton
- 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
- Green Acres Middle School – 2220 Airline Dr., Bossier City
- 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
TUESDAY, June 15
- Logansport High School – 17228 LA-5, Logansport
- 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Mansfield High School – 401 Kings Hwy, Mansfield
- 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
- Cope Middle School – 4814 Shed Rd., Bossier City
- 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
- Haughton Middle School – 250 Champion Shores, Haughton
- 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
WEDNESDAY, June 16
- Rusheon Middle School – 2401 Old Minden Rd., Bossier City
- 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
- Elm Grove Middle School – 4301 Panther Dr., Bossier City
- 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
THURSDAY, June 17
- North Desoto – 2401 Old Minden Rd., Bossier City
- 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
FRIDAY, June 18
- Harrah’s Louisiana Downs – 8000 E Texas St., Bossier City
- 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
SATURDAY, June 19
- Let the Good Times Roll Festival – Festival Plaza, 101 Crocket St., Shreveport
- 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
- Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Youth ages 12 to 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Local pediatric clinic coordinators may contact Dr. John Vanchiere if interested in partnering with LSU Health Shreveport to provide the Pfizer vaccine to their patients. No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine.
You should bring your ID and insurance information when you arrive at any LSUHS vaccination site. Those who don’t have insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine.
While pre-registration is encouraged, it is not required to receive the vaccine. For a full schedule and to preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.
If you need an expedited COVID-19 test for admission to summer camp or for travel, you should arrive at the LSUHS North Campus between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to receive test results through email within 72 hours.
LSUHS is offering COVID testing at the following dates and times:
LSU Health Shreveport North Campus
- 2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport – (Former Chevyland dealership)
- Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- Tests taken before 12 noon receive results the next day through email
Asbury United Methodist Church
- 3200 Airline Dr., Bossier City
- Mondays
- 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Galilee Baptist Church
- 1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport
- Thursdays
- 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.