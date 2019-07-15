Domestic violence workshop hosted by Shreve Memorial Libraries

Shreveport, LA – According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, nearly half of all women and men experience psychological aggression by a spouse or partner in their lifetime. On average, 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking, and females ages 18 to 34 generally experienced the highest rates of domestic violence.

The Samaritan Counseling Center of Shreveport will be presenting a workshop on domestic violence. The public is encouraged to attend the workshop on Monday, July 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Shreve Memorial Library Broadmoor Branch, located at 1212 Captain Shreve Drive. Broadmoor Meeting Room1212.

The Samaritan Counseling Center of Shreveport will present information about domestic violence, including what you can do if you or someone you know is dealing with a situation.

The Samaritan Counseling Center has devoted itself to professional faith-based counseling for people of all economic, religious, ethnic, and age groups as well as provide education and consultation for the community at large. The Samaritan Counseling Center is a not-for-profit interfaith counseling center committed to providing professional counseling, psychotherapy, and educational service which affirms the spiritual dimension of life without regard to one’s ethnic origin, economic status, age or religious affiliation.

The workshop is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

More information about the workshop may be found at www.shreve-lib.org.

