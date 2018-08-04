Free flu shots available to all Caddo student

Caddo Parish Public Schools is offering free flu shots, to prevent another flu outbreak in schools.

Last school year several campuses were forced to close due to numerous flu cases, which spread quickly among students and staff.

To address the problem, the school district partnered with CareDox. The organization offers in-school vaccinations at no cost to families.

Dr. Lamar Goree says, “If you miss a day of school, that’s right at eight hours of your education. If you miss a week of school, that’s 40 hours, that’s a work week that you’re missing out of your education. We certainly want to make sure we’re a school district that does everything we possibly can for students to be at school.”

Beginning this fall all students will be eligible to receive a vaccination. CareDox works with more than four thousand schools across the country.