Free health screenings, food offered at 3rd annual ‘Guys Night Out’ event

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you want to enjoy good food and make sure you’re in good health then you should stop by the third annual “Guys Night Out” event in Shreveport.

The MLK Health Center & Pharmacy is teaming up with other organizations to hold a health event that will give men a chance to come have fun while taking charge of their health.

The “Guys Night Out” will take place from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, June 14 at the MLK Health Center & Pharmacy on 865 Olive St.

Men will be able to receive free health screenings which include: blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose, BMI, and prostate screening. Specialists will offer free consults regarding urology, dermatology, and joint pain.

You will also be able to eat fresh hamburgers and hot dogs right off the grill.

Appointments are recommended. To pre-register call (318) 227-2912, ext. 7.