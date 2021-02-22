Free meals offered to Caddo Parish students following winter storm

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport church is making sure students have a hot meal to eat after last week’s winter storm left many Caddo Parish families without power.

This week Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon and the Northwest Louisiana Community Development Corporation will be providing free meals to students in grades K-12.

Caddo Parish students will learn virtually until Monday, March 1 and many families are still without basic needs including water, toiletries, and other items.

Lunch and dinner will be provided to students at the following dates and times:

Tuesday, Feb. 23 – Friday, Feb. 26

11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The meals can picked up at Praise Temple Plaza on 4725 Greenwood Rd. in Shreveport.

Everyone is reminded to wear their mask.

For more information, send an email to info@PraiseTemple.com.