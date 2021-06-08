Free meals will be provided this summer to children in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Children who live in Natchitoches Parish will receive free meals throughout the summer.

Starting Thursday, June 10, the Natchitoches Parish Office of Community Services will be offering the “Summer Meal Distribution Grab and Go” program which includes five days of breakfast and lunch that will be provided once per week.

Meals can be picked up at the following locations:

Natchitoches Parish OCS – 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. – 1011 Keyser Ave., Natchitoches

Clarence Community Center – 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 a.m. – 122 Lee St., Clarence

Village of Natchez – 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. – 181 Main St., Natchez

The meals are available for any child 18 and under. If you are picking up on behalf of a child, we will request you complete a form each time listing name, age, address, and phone number to verify.

Anyone who is 19 years of age and older who has a mental or physical disability, as determined by a State or local education system, and who participates during the school year in a public or private non-profit school program is also eligible for meals.

All items at each distribution site are based on the availability of food items and are served first-come, first-served basis.