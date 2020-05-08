Morning Star BC offers $500 grants for qualifying Mooretown residents

SHREVEPORT, La. — Morning Star Baptist Church is offering a limited number of grants to help low-income families in the Mooretown community impacted by COVID-19.
Under the STAR Community Grant Program, the church says qualifying families will receive a one-time direct, unrestricted payment of $500 if experiencing loss because of:
- Unpaid leave due to isolation
- Care of a vulnerable or infected relative
- Loss of wages due to involuntary cancellation of work
- Unpaid leave of absence due to school or daycare closure
Eligible families must have a household income below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level (or $37,650 for a family of four), and have a bank account that can accept an ACH (Automated Clearinghouse) transfer.
Those wishing to Receive the grant can submit the information requested below on www.mymsbc.org by May 22:
- Name
- Address
- Phone Number
- Email Address
- Annual Income
- How you learned about this grant
- Brief statement describing your needs and how this grant will help
Morning Star Baptist Church says the $500.00 financial grant is based on the order in which information is submitted and meeting of qualifications.
