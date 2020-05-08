Morning Star BC offers $500 grants for qualifying Mooretown residents

SHREVEPORT, La. — Morning Star Baptist Church is offering a limited number of grants to help low-income families in the Mooretown community impacted by COVID-19.

Under the STAR Community Grant Program, the church says qualifying families will receive a one-time direct, unrestricted payment of $500 if experiencing loss because of:

Unpaid leave due to isolation

Care of a vulnerable or infected relative

Loss of wages due to involuntary cancellation of work

Unpaid leave of absence due to school or daycare closure

Eligible families must have a household income below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level (or $37,650 for a family of four), and have a bank account that can accept an ACH (Automated Clearinghouse) transfer.

Those wishing to Receive the grant can submit the information requested below on www.mymsbc.org by May 22:

Name

Address

Phone Number

Email Address

Annual Income

How you learned about this grant

Brief statement describing your needs and how this grant will help

Morning Star Baptist Church says the $500.00 financial grant is based on the order in which information is submitted and meeting of qualifications.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.