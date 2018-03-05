Free rabies shots offered at local animal shelter

The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is taking steps to protect the area’s pet population by offering free rabies shots.

A free Rabies Clinic will be held between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 10 at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter on 1500 Monty St. in Shreveport.

The first 500 Caddo Parish residents that attend the clinic will be eligible for the free shots. Shots will be given to dogs, cats and ferrets.

This year, the Parish will be providing 3-year rabies vaccinations. Once administered, these vaccinations provide protection from rabies for up to three years.

In addition, pet microchipping will be offered at a special discounted rate of $7.

For more information, contact the shelter at 318-226-6624 or visit www.caddopets.com.