Free tire disposal provided to Caddo Parish residents

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Free tire disposal will soon be provided to all residents who live in Caddo Parish.

The Department of Public Works and Solid Waste Division will be accepting tire drop-offs during the “Tire Amnesty Day” event between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Parish’s Fleet Services building on 1701 Monty St. in Shreveport.

Caddo Parish director of public works Tim Weaver said, “Illegal dumping continues to be a serious problem. This event is a positive, proactive approach to prevent illegal dumping throughout our Parish and helps keep our communities and the environment clean. Proper disposal of tires reduces blight and litter, diverts tires from landfills and prevents mosquitoes and other pests from breeding.”

The following regulations apply:

NO commercial participation

Each vehicle is limited to FIVE (5) tires per visit

Small tires (golf cart, bicycle, etc.) are accepted

Partial tires (ripped, blown out, etc.) are accepted

Tires with rims will not be accepted

18 Wheeler tires will not be accepted

You are encouraged to visit caddo.org and fill out your tire drop form early. Proof of residency and identification will be required.

For more information, please contact the Parish’s Solid Waste Division at (318) 560-4420.

