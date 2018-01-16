Freezing temps force weather precautions

People in the ArkLaTex are gearing up for what is going to be winter-like conditions as temperatures continue to fall.

“Anytime there’s inclement weather, whether it’s rain or snow, which is what’s expected to come either today or tomorrow,” said Mark Crawford of Shreveport Regional Airport. The Shreveport Airport Authority and the Shreveport Regional Airport have a plan to make sure the airport stays open.”

Driving can also be a challenge.

“They’re going to have to go much slower,” said Bud Chauncy of First Class Driving School in Bossier City. “Generally, we say if the road is covered with snow or ice, cut your speed whatever it’s posted in half.”

One resident and her family are not afraid for the possible snow in the area.

“No panic,” said Frances Rains. “We’re just going to go inside and it’s going to be a normal day for us.”