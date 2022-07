SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The community came together to remember Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr. at a visitation Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement, family, and community members gathered at Summer Grove Baptist Church to mourn him. Afterward, Caldwell’s body was taken to the Heavenly Gates Funeral Home.

Caldwell passed away last week in an apparent boating accident in Florida. His funeral is Friday at 11 a.m.