SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many friends of the late Shreveport City Councilman James Flurry paid their respects Sunday afternoon at a visitation at Rose-Neath Southside Funeral Home.

“Well, it’s always sad when you say goodbye to a friend,” said Steve Prator, the Caddo Parish Sheriff.

But Flurry was also a father, husband, and a valued community member.

“The most upstanding integrity and he wished everyone well,” said Angela Sherman, Flurry’s daughter. “It didn’t matter what race; what nationality he was a genuine man, and he truly loved the community of Shreveport.”

Prator said Flurry never put people in “boxes.”

“He sees somebody, and he took them for what they were, love on them.”

Flurry left his mark behind, even after he stepped down from his role as councilman last year November. He is remembered for the way he made people feel.

“What makes it so amazing is the lovely things that are being said on social media,” Sherman said. “We know he’s looking down on us, and a job well done is what he’s probably saying.”

Funeral services for Flurry will take place on Monday, March 7th at 10:00 A.M. at Rose-Neath funeral home on Southside Drive.

His burial will immediately follow at Forest Park West Cemetery on Meriwether Road.