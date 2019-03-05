Friends remember plane crash victims

SHREVEPORT -

Friends are remembering two local men whose lives were tragically cut short after their plane went down in the Red River last week.

Friends say they will be greatly missed, but they will live on through all the lives they touched.

People who knew Ricky Lennard and Scott Hollis say they were in complete shock when they heard both men had passed in a plane crash Thursday.

They were heading to Vernon, Texas Thursday morning when something went wrong and the Piper Mirage went down into the Red River just north of the runway at the Shreveport Downtown Airport shortly after takeoff.

One man who knew Lennard says he was a great man who loved life and his family.

"This dude was just a super dude, super guy. Kind-hearted. I never saw him not get along with anybody," said family friend Bill Moser.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident, but Lennard did tell the air traffic controller he wanted to return shortly after taking off.

Lennard's funeral is set for Wednesday at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Shreveport. Funeral arrangements for Hollis have yet to be set.



