Friends remember Ronnie Hampton and grieve his unexpected death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday just a few days before his death, Ronnie Hampton shared a message to his church members from a hospital bed.

“We are really faced with putting our feet to our faith. I want you to know that my faith has never wavered.”

Hampton went to the emergency room for abdominal pain from a chronic cough. He ended up having pneumonia.

He later tested positive for the coronavirus and died at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center Wednesday night.

Commissioner Roy Burrell met Hampton in college in 1973.

“He was a heck of a counselor. I got counseling from Ronnie, believe it or not.”

He was also a community servant, the Pastor of New Vision Community Church and most known for his street ministry called, “Takin’ it to the Streets.” It was a coalition, providing services to local underserved communities.

“He felt like he had to go where the people were and many times the people were in the bars. That was the kind of ministry he loved.”

Pastor Terrance Trammell was Hampton’s brother in ministry.

“He had a great concern for people. Their salvation. He also cared about people’s daily living.”

Hampton was 64 years old.

