FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are investigating the death of a Frierson man in a UTV crash late Sunday night in De Soto Parish.

It happened just before 11:00 p.m. on LA Hwy 5 at the intersection of Bates Road, according to Louisiana State Police Troop G. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Jaquentin Brokenberry.

State police say the initial investigation revealed that Brokenberry was driving a 2016 Can-Am UTV north on LA Hwy 5 when he attempted to turn onto Bates, ran off the road, overturned, and was ejected.

Brokenberry was not wearing a seat belt or a DOT-approved helmet, according to LSP. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is the second fatality involving a UTV in Northwest Louisiana over the weekend. A Winnfield man was killed Saturday evening while riding as a passenger on a UTV on the Louisiana Trails in Natchitoches Parish. The driver in that crash is facing criminal charges.

Troopers would like to stress the importance of utilizing proper safety equipment such as approved helmets and seat belts when operating any off-road vehicle. Additionally, it is dangerous and illegal to operate off-road vehicles (i.e., three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and other all-terrain vehicles) on any public roadway in this state.

Sunday’s crash brings the total fatal crashes investigated by Troop G in 2022 to 21, resulting in 22 deaths.