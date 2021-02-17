Frigid temps, low water pressure plague local water systems, prompt widespread boil advisories

(KTAL/KMSS) – Water systems across the ArkLaTex are dealing with broken water mains and low water pressure issues due to frigid temperatures brought by severe winter weather.

City officials say water mains have blown out across the water distribution system in Shreveport, making the water pressure extremely low and prompting a city-wide boil advisory Tuesday night.

Bossier City also issued a city-wide boil advisory Tuesday night is in response to low water pressure, blaming the majority of the pressure loss is due to the extreme cold weather requiring customers to run water to prevent freezing pipes combined with countess ruptures to customer’s service lines.

Customers of the Natchitoches Water Distribution System and the Town of Vivian Water System have also been advised to boil water for the same reasons.

Customers of Pine Hill Waterworks District 8 have been told to expect to be without water for several days because of frozen water lines.

The Lakeview Waterworks District has also issued a boil advisory due to water freezing in the pipes from Blanchard Water System. It’s recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it by boiling the water for one full minute.