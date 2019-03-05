Frigid weather prompts Texarkana shelter to lift intake hold

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TEXARKANA, Texas - Intake at a Texarkana shelter is no longer on hold as temperatures prepare to dip to possible record-setting lows.

Officials at Randy Sams' Outreach Shelter said there has been an overall improvement in the illnesses. That, coupled with the dangerously low temperatures, led them to decide to start accepting new intakes again.

Last week, dozens of residents were sick with the flu and related illnesses. The center's director said they have had some additional illnesses diagnosed since first closing last week. But, officials add that due to generous community support, they do have cold and flu medicines. Additional donations of medicines and cleaning supplies are still welcome.

The shelter emphasizes that it is currently under cold wather protocol, which means that anyone at anytime of the day or night, will be allowed to come sleep in the shelter's lobby area.

The Salvation Army also has a shelter and warming station available. Their shelter intake ends at 4 p.m., but the warming station is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. where hot coffee and donuts are available.