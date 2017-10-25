From homeless to homeowners

The Fuller Center for Housing is building its 57th house and only its third home in Bossier City, donating it to a new pair of homeowners.

Mr. and Mrs. Combs are being given the house in the 600 block of Yarborough Street in Bossier Center, due to Mr. Combs being a veteran.

“I can’t explain it, I just can’t,” said Rhonda Combs. “This is where we’re going to spend the rest of our lives together.”

The couple met at a halfway house in 2009, then got married a short time after. Before they met, they were actually homeless.

Now, they are homeowners.

The home was donated by Mr. Venson Maggio, who’s doing it in honor of his late daughter.