From the gridiron to the cage; former Dallas Cowboy Greg Hardy set to fight in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. –

In the NFL, if you throw a punch you’ll be ejected from the game and you’ll probably receive a fine. However, those rules do NOT apply in the world mixed martial arts.

Former Dallas Cowboy and Carolina Panther defensive end Greg Hardy has been added to the fight card at an mixed martial arts event this weekend in Bossier City.

Hardy will fight in American Kombat Alliance’s ‘Rite of Passage 2’ on Friday evening at Horseshoe Casino and Hotel. (click here for tickets: https://www.akafights.com/tickets)

Hardy will be fighting in the evening’s feature event. The former Dallas Cowboy took up MMA fighting late last year and made his MMA debut earlier this month winning his match in only 32-seconds.

Hardy is a former NFL Pro Bowl player who was signed as a free agent by the Cowboys for the 2015 season.

The signing stirred major controversy as Hardy was coming off a 10 game suspension by the NFL after being found guilty of assaulting a former girlfriend.

Hardy never served jail time, as the charges were dropped when the ex-girlfriend refused to testify against Hardy in court.

American Kombat Alliance ‘Rite of Passage 2’ is Friday evening at 7 p.m. inside the Horseshoe river dome. Weigh ins will take place Thursday at Whisky Roadhouse inside the Horseshoe Casino and Hotel Bossier City Louisiana.

Wednesday morning NBC 6’s Joel Rodgers caught up with the organizers of the event at Karate Mafia. (https://www.facebook.com/karatemafiamma/)

The owner of Karate Mafia, Donnie Aaron, says he’s excited about the addition of Hardy to the card and says Christmas is coming early this year in Bossier, “It’s the holiday season and it’s time for some people to pass out some beatings – I’m super excited about this, I’m a sports fan i’m a football fan. I’ve kept up with Greg Hardy in the NFL and now I got to book him on a MMA show on a feature fight so this is kind of like a highlight reel for my match making career,” says Aaron.

Aaron also says that people will get their moneys worth because the card for Friday night features 10 fights.