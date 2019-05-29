Fugitives wanted on firearms, monetary abuse charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities are on the lookout for three people wanted on firearms and monetary abuse charges.
These are the three suspects detectives are searching for:
- Darrien Johnson, 26, last known address 120 S. Greenbrook Loop, is wanted on Illegal Use of a Weapons charge.
- Johnny Williams, 53, address unknown, is wanted on Monetary Instrument Abuse charges.
- Kedarian Alexander, 22, last known address is 815 Brushy Lane, is wanted on Monetary Instrument Abuse charges.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $300 for information leading to the arrest of these individuals.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Johnson, Williams or Alexander is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit Lockemup.org or use the P3 Tips app.
