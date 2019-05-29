Fugitives wanted on firearms, monetary abuse charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities are on the lookout for three people wanted on firearms and monetary abuse charges.

These are the three suspects detectives are searching for:

Darrien Johnson, 26, last known address 120 S. Greenbrook Loop, is wanted on Illegal Use of a Weapons charge.

Johnny Williams, 53, address unknown, is wanted on Monetary Instrument Abuse charges.

Kedarian Alexander, 22, last known address is 815 Brushy Lane, is wanted on Monetary Instrument Abuse charges.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $300 for information leading to the arrest of these individuals.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Johnson, Williams or Alexander is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit Lockemup.org or use the P3 Tips app.

