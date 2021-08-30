Fundraiser held for fallen deputy Billy Collins

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local law enforcement is helping the family of a fallen officer.

The Bossier City Police department held a luncheon fundraiser on Monday to raise funds for the family of Deputy Billy Collins.

He was a Doyline Reserve Officer and Webster Parish Sheriff’s Deputy when he was killed in the line of duty in July.

His chief remembers him as someone he could always count on.

“There’s been so much love shown from all over the world but to have it right here at home really means a lot to everybody. You know Billy was a good friend of mine. I miss him daily. He’s very deeply missed,” said Chief Robert Hayden, Doyline Police Dept.

Silverstar Smokehouse donated the food for the luncheon.

KTAL employees purchased lunches to show their support. Including our General Manager Mark McKay and Anchor Dan Jovic.