Fundraiser to be held for Vivian officer injured in fatal motorcycle pileup on I-20

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A fundraiser taking place Saturday, August 28 will donate its proceeds to a Vivian police officer who was injured in a major motorcycle pile-up that claimed the lives of three other people earlier this month.

According to a flyer, Officer Ashley Ellis was involved in a crash on Interstate 20 early Saturday, August 7. The pile-up involved several motorcycles and killed 40-year-old Anika S. Armer of Shreveport and 40-year-old Alison A. Taylor of Lancaster Texas, and 37-year-old Kirk Jackson Jr. of Bossier City.

The fundraiser is being sponsored by the Vivian Police Department and the Area Bikers Club. It will be held from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at Diamond Palace House of Entertainment at 20245 Highway 71 in Ida.

All donations will go towards Officer Ellis’ medical expenses.