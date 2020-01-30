Fundraiser underway for Benton officer injured in storms

Benton Police Officer LaRandle Taylor is recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a live downed power line shortly after storms came through the area early on the morning of January 11, 2020. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A hamburger lunch fundraiser is underway in Benton for a police officer who was seriously injured earlier this month when he was struck by a live power line brought down during severe weather.

Benton Police Officer LaRandle Taylor suffered a serious shock while on duty early on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 11 as storms were moving through the area.

Taylor was attempting to keep vehicles from hitting downed utility lines on LA Hwy 3 just north of Burt Blvd. when am inattentive driver failed to slow down and the vehicle hit the downed utility line causing it to strike Taylor and his police unit. As a result, Taylor was shocked and sustained other serious injuries.

Taylor serves as a part-time police officer with the Benton Police Department and is not eligible to receive sick pay and he does not have insurance to help cover his medical expenses.

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is holding Hamburger Lunch Fundraiser for Officer Taylor Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 in the westside parking lot at the Bossier Parish Courthouse.

The hamburger lunch includes chips, drink, and a cookie. The cost for the lunch is $10 with all of the money going to Taylor and his family to help them cover the cost of his bills and living expenses while being off of work.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said, “This fundraiser is a great opportunity for everyone to rally together and help a member of our community who helps to serve and protect.”

An account at the First National Bank of Benton has also been set up for Taylor to receive additional donations.

