TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Local businesses in Texarkana are stepping up to host fundraisers for the Bowie County deputy shot in the line of duty over the weekend in an encounter with a homicide suspect.

Lt. Scott Lillis was shot in the face as he approached a vehicle he pulled over late Saturday night because it matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle in a fatal shooting in Hooks earlier in the day. Lillis was airlifted to UAMS in Little Rock. Police say he will lose his left eye as a result of the attack but miraculously suffered no brain trauma and is expected to eventually return to work.

The homicide suspect was found dead the next day inside a vacant home after an hours-long standoff.

Now, two Texarkana restaurants have announced plans to host fundraisers in the coming days to support Lillis and his family.

Texarkana, Texas police say Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux will donate 100% of the profits from all sales on August 10 to the Lillis family. Tony Langford Roofing is matching the restaurant’s donation.

On The Border is also pledging to donate 20% of all dine-in and takeout orders on August 18 to support the Lillis family. Patrons wishing to support the Lillis family will need to bring a printed flyer to give to their server.

“Please come on out and let’s raise as much money as possible for this great family during their time of need,” TTPD said in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

Employees at Texas A&M University – Texarkana, where Lt. Lillis’s wife is employed, have also started a GoFundMe to help cover his medical bills.