Funeral arrangements announced for Desoto Parish deputy killed in crash

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to update the public on the planned funeral service times for Deputy Donna Richardson-Below.

Dep. Donna Richardson-Below was killed during a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Offcie/Facebook)

Dep. Richardson-Below lost her life in a tragic two-vehicle crash while on duty early Wednesday morning. Richardson said that “she was a beacon of light and impacted all who knew her.”

“It is with heavy hearts, we will soon lay our sister to rest,” Sheriff Jayson Richardson said Thursday.

“We ask that you join us in celebrating her life, and the light of joy she has shown on all of us at the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

Here are the funeral services times and locations:

Wake Service:

– Friday, February 21st. 6pm-9pm

– Restoration Apostolic Ministries

– 175 Fairgrounds Rd. Natchitoches, La. 71457

Funeral Service:

– Saturday, February 22nd. 11:00am

– Temple Baptist Church

– 1515 S. Service Rd. W., Ruston, La. 71270

Burial Service:

– Saturday, February 22nd. Following Funeral.

– New Pilgrim Rest Cemetery

– Arcadia, La. (Google address is incorrect, please follow procession)

Repass Service:

– Saturday, February 22nd. Following Burial.

– Arcadia Events Center

– 630 Factory Outlet Dr. Arcadia, La. 71001

