SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral and visitation arrangements are set for late Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell.

According to the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, the visitation and memorial service will be held at the Summer Grove Baptist Church at 8924 Jewella Avenue on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Friday, July 1.

Caldwell drowned on June 16 in a apparent boating accident off the Gulf Coast of Florida on June 16. Law enforcement from across the state escorted his body back from Pensacola Friday afternoon

Caldwell served as Shreveport’s City Marshall for 14 years and served a total of 25 years in law enforcement. He worked in the Caddo Sheriff’s Office for five years before becoming a deputy with the Shreveport City Marshal Office and advancing to the elected position of City Marshal in 2008.