Local funeral home to pay funeral expenses for 1-month-old killed in drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local mortuary announced that funeral arrangements for the 1-month-old shot and killed over the weekend will be completely funded.

The owner and CEO of Precious Memories Mortuary, Lynn Connor Jr, confirmed Monday morning that they will fund the funeral and burial arrangements for 1-month-old Queen Dean.

The infant was killed Saturday morning by a round that struck her in the head in the 3000 block of Sunnybrook Street, in the Sunset Acres neighborhood.

Police say shots were fired into a home and one of the bullets hit the baby who was sleeping on a sofa at the time. The baby died at the scene.

No funeral date has been set for Dean, but Shreveport police say there are still investigating this case as there is no word on possible suspects at this time.

