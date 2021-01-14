Funeral arrangments set for Shreveport firefighter that passed away in line of duty

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department and the family of fallen firefighter Leonard L. Coney have approved the arrangements for his funeral.
Firefighter Leonard Coney, 41, was exposed to COVID-19 while on the job and passed away after having complications from the virus.
Below you can find the full schedule for visitation hours and funeral arrangements:
- The Statesman Viewing (Open Visitation)
Friday, January 15, 2021
1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Precious Memories Mortuary Chapel
4017 Greenwood Road – Shreveport, LA. 71109
- Family Hour
Friday, January 15, 2021
5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
First Baptist Church
543 Ockley Drive – Shreveport, LA. 71106
- Celebration Of Life
Saturday, January 16, 2021
1:00 p.m.
First Baptist Church
543 Ockley Drive – Shreveport, LA. 71106
(Live stream will be available on Shreveport Fire Department Facebook page)
- Final Resting Place
Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery
8801 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, LA. 71108
Route of funeral procession:
- Head west on Ockley Dr toward Line Ave
- Turn north (right) onto Line Ave
- Turn west (left) onto Kings Hwy
- Turn south (left) onto I-49 S
- Take the exit toward LA-3132 W/Inner Loop Expy
- Continue on LA-3132 W/Inner Loop Expy
- Take the exit toward US-171 N/Mansfield Rd
- Turn north (left) onto US-171 N/ Mansfield Rd
- Turn right into Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery
Mask and social distancing is MANDATORY during all activities. Those who cannot attend the funeral can view the live feed from Shreveport Fire Departments Facebook page.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.