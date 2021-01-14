The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Funeral arrangments set for Shreveport firefighter that passed away in line of duty

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department and the family of fallen firefighter Leonard L. Coney have approved the arrangements for his funeral.

Firefighter Leonard Coney, 41, was exposed to COVID-19 while on the job and passed away after having complications from the virus.

Below you can find the full schedule for visitation hours and funeral arrangements:

  • The Statesman Viewing (Open Visitation)

Friday, January 15, 2021

1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. 

Precious Memories Mortuary Chapel

4017 Greenwood Road – Shreveport, LA. 71109

  • Family Hour

Friday, January 15, 2021

5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

First Baptist Church

543 Ockley Drive – Shreveport, LA. 71106

  • Celebration Of Life

Saturday, January 16, 2021

1:00 p.m.

First Baptist Church

543 Ockley Drive – Shreveport, LA. 71106

(Live stream will be available on Shreveport Fire Department Facebook page)

  • Final Resting Place

Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery

8801 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, LA. 71108 

Route of funeral procession:

  • Head west on Ockley Dr toward Line Ave
  • Turn north (right) onto Line Ave
  • Turn west (left) onto Kings Hwy
  • Turn south (left) onto I-49 S
  • Take the exit toward LA-3132 W/Inner Loop Expy
  • Continue on LA-3132 W/Inner Loop Expy
  • Take the exit toward US-171 N/Mansfield Rd
  • Turn north (left) onto US-171 N/ Mansfield Rd
  • Turn right into Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery

Mask and social distancing is MANDATORY during all activities. Those who cannot attend the funeral can view the live feed from Shreveport Fire Departments Facebook page.

