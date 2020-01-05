Funeral for Jerry Bowman, Sr. held at Morning Star Baptist Church

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A community leader and pillar of Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood had his funeral held today at Morning Star Baptist Church.

Jerry Bowman Sr. died of a heart attack on Dec.31. 71-year-old Bowman, Sr., was the longtime owner of Jerry’s Barber Shop on Murvon St. as well as a community activist. Many people say he played the father figure role in their lives.

Bowman was married to the late Caddo Parish Commissioner Joyce Bowman. He is the father of Shreveport Councilman Jerry Bowman and Caddo Parish Commissioner Jerald Bowman.

Visitation for Bowman took place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and his funeral was held at 2:00 p.m.

Chris Watts, a local business owner visited Bowman Sr. in the hospital before his passing.

“I was three years old when he first cut my hair. And I’m forty six now. We spoke for a minute. We prayed together, and as he liked to say, ‘It is well,” Watts said.

The community rallied around Bowman’s sons. From community leaders to people who would get their hair cut my Bowman Sr.

“It’s a very sad occasion, but you know we understand that sometimes this happens. We’re here to support brother Jerry and his brother to make sure the community continues to be served like with their dad as well as their mother,” said NAACP President, Lloyd Thompson.

Jerry’s Barber Shop is up the street from Morning Star Baptist Church. It was closed for his funeral, but the young barbers who worked under him were there cutting each other’s hair before the funeral.

Jaquintin “Quick” Ware recalls when Bownman Sr. offered him a job at the shop at a crucial time in his life.

“I had came in here. Jerry was like, ‘Dang Quick I thought you was suppose to be in here cutting?’ I’m like nah. Right after school, I came right on over. Jerry put me to work,” Ware said.

Caddo Parish Commissioner Jerald Bowman says that everything his father did was out of love. He encouraged everybody in attendance to do the same.

