Funeral Friday for officer shot to death last week

MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) — The funeral for a Louisiana police officer shot to death after a car chase will be one week after the shootout north of New Orleans.

A news release says Mandeville Police Capt. Vincent Liberto Jr.’s funeral will be at noon Friday in a St. Tammany Parish-owned venue called the Castine Center. It’s open to the public. Visitation starts at 9 a.m. Friday.

The 25-year department veteran is survived by his wife and seven children.

The funeral will be followed by a police procession to the St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden in Covington for interment.

Twenty-one-year-old Mark Spicer of Covington is accused of killing Liberto and wounding another officer after Spicer’s car crashed into a ditch, ending the chase.

It isn’t clear whether Spicer has an attorney.

