Funeral held for South Bossier fireman who died on duty

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services were held Wednesday for the South Bossier firefighter killed on the job last week while doing maintenance on a firetruck.

Family and friends came together at the Hirsch Coliseum to celebrate Jessie Henry’s life as a father, friend, soldier, and professional mixed martial artist.

“Feeling kind of bad about it, but Jessie wouldn’t want that for nobody to feel bad,” said his uncle, Thomas Henry. “He was an up and going spirit kind of guy. So, you know, we just going to keep our heads up for the family.”

Henry, whose fighting name was “Overtime,” was hurt while doing maintenance on a fire truck and was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment, where he later died.

Thomas said he spoke to Henry three days before the incident. They were planning to meet up for coffee.

“Everything just went downhill. I just lost everything.”

A fellow compound brother from a Martial Arts school in Shreveport said Henry’s death was an eye-opener.

“His potential being snuffed out had taught anybody, anything is follow your dreams. Know what you want and get it with full force. Work overtime for it,” said Greg Washington. “I think that was a beauty with Jessie. He built people better around him to make them reach their goals.”

Though family and friends Henry died too young, the good he accomplished will live forever.

Morris Brantley, who met Henry a little over a year ago, says when he first started working out at the gym, Henry would always encourage him.

“There were certain things that I would talk to him about, and he told me that I would get it eventually. And now when I go to work out there’s a moment that comes to mind where I hear him tell me that same thing,” Brantley said.

“I’m 36. He was 28 so every day I’m granted another day. I’m blessed another day. I’m thanking God twice.”