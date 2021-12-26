Funeral services for Bossier Parish firefighter who died while on duty announced

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Jessie Henry, South Bossier Fire District 2 firefighter who died Dec. 18 of injuries suffered while on duty.

Both the public viewing and funeral will be held Wednesday at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum, 3207 Pershing Blvd. in Shreveport.

Public viewing will be from 9 – 11 a.m., which will be immediately followed by the Celebration of Life service. Attendees should be prepared for a cold environment inside the coliseum as it is the host site for the Shreveport Mudbugs hockey team.

Burial will follow the Celebration of Life Service at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home & Park, 8801 Mansfield Road, Shreveport.

This will be a full honors LODD firefighter’s funeral. Honor guards are asked to arrive by 8 a.m. and apparatus by 9:00 a.m.

Organizers are asking the number of Honor Guard attending, the number of apparatus and total personnel attending.

Firefighters attending are asked to RSVP to Gray Young, Chief of Training-PIO at sbfd2ems@gmail.com.